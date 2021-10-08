Soft Launch of Online Sports Betting, Gaming in CT to Begin Next Week

The state has announced that a seven-day soft launch of online sports betting and gaming will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The Department of Consumer Protection announced Friday that the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, Meohan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribe may begin a soft launch Tuesday for their online wagering programs. Once the soft launch is complete, online gaming can open statewide. There will be certain restrictions during the soft launch period.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation has different parameters than the tribes. They will offer online sports wagering within the state only, limited in scope to 750 people through the online platform. Customers will only be allowed to make bets during certain times of the day during this soft launch - 3-11 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 12 p.m.-11:59 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, then running on a 24-hour cycle through the rest of the soft launch period.

The tribes will be allowed to launch online sports betting within the state, online casino gaming, limited to the games approved by DCP for the soft launch. This does include over 100 games, according to DCP. The soft launch will not include live dealer or peer-to-peer online casino games, and will be limited to wagering by 750 customers. They will follow the same hour limitations as the CT Lottery.

FanDuel, DraftKings and Rush Street Interactive, which have contracted with the tribes and CT Lottery, are allowed to start establishing customer accounts for the 750 individuals that will take part in the soft launch.

The rollout of statewide retail and online sports betting was originally planned for Thursday, October 7, but state officials announced Wednesday that there would be a delay.

Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun opened their sportsbooks Thursday as legalized sports betting began in Connecticut.

Sports betting began at Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun last week. The Mashantucket Pequot Tribe is working with Draft Kings while the Mohegan Tribal Nation chose FanDuel to operate its sports betting.

