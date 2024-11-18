Portland

Portland schools to have 2-hour delay on Tuesday

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Schools in Portland will have a delayed opening on Tuesday after the middle and high schools were in a lockdown for several hours on Monday.

The police department said the schools were in a lockdown due to an online threat. Students were let out of school shortly before 5 p.m.

All schools in town will run on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Authorities said the school has since been cleared and there is no active threat.

"This has been a long afternoon for everyone involved. Thank you for your patience," police said on Facebook.

The investigation remains ongoing.

