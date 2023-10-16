Some show support for Israel while others call for Gaza ceasefire during event in New Haven

In New Haven on Sunday, people gathered for what was called a United Against Terror event.

The Jewish Society at Yale organized it as a way to support Israel in its war with Hamas.

“Terror will not win. That we will fight terror, eliminate it so the Western world can be free,” said Rabbi Shmully Hecht, of Shabtai.

As Israel prepares for a ground assault on Gaza, some in Connecticut are worried about family there.

Thousands have been killed or hurt already.

“The area itself was crowded already before in good times, if you will, there was such a thing. Now, it is a human catastrophe,” said Khamis Abu-Hasaballah.

Abu-Hasaballah says from here in Connecticut, he calls family in Gaza everyday to make sure they are still alive.

Some loved ones are feared to have died.

Now he and the Council on American-Islamic Relations are urging members of Congress to express support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“They need to put, bring pressure to bear to stop immediately the bombing of civilians, to let food, water and medicine flow into Gaza,” said Abu-Hasaballah.

NBC Connecticut asked Representative Rosa DeLauro and Senator Richard Blumenthal about this call to support a ceasefire.

Both think Israel has to defend itself.

“The goal for Israel and I think the goal should be to defeat Hamas but we should take every precaution as to with regard to civilians and the Palestinian people,” said Rep. DeLauro.

“The people of Israel have to take action against Hamas because its sole mission is to destroy the Jewish people,” said Sen. Blumenthal.

The senator says the U.S. is working on a package that includes military help for Israel, as well as humanitarian aid.