Some State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity on Sunday

Some state parks have closed after reaching capacity on Sunday.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the following parks are now closed to new visitors:

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Any park that closes on Sunday due to reaching capacity is expected to reopen to new visitors on Monday.

Some parks remain closed due to damage from Tropical Storm Isaias last week. You can get a list of which parks are closed here.