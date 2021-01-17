Hartford

Some USPS Collection Boxes in Hartford to be Temporarily Sealed, Removed This Week

Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Some United States Postal Service collection boxes in Hartford will be temporarily sealed or removed this week.

USPS officials said they are doing it with the safety of customers and employees in mind and for the sanctity of the mail.

The following U.S. Mail collection boxes will be temporarily sealed through the morning of Thursday, January 21:

  • 185 Ann Uccello St.
  • 80 State St.
  • 750 Main St.

The U.S. Mail collection box at 79 Elm Street will be temporarily removed during this time, USPS officials said.

This article tagged under:

HartfordUSPSUnited States Postal Service
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us