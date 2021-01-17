Some USPS Collection Boxes in Hartford to be Temporarily Sealed, Removed This Week

Some United States Postal Service collection boxes in Hartford will be temporarily sealed or removed this week.

USPS officials said they are doing it with the safety of customers and employees in mind and for the sanctity of the mail.

The following U.S. Mail collection boxes will be temporarily sealed through the morning of Thursday, January 21:

185 Ann Uccello St.

80 State St.

750 Main St.

The U.S. Mail collection box at 79 Elm Street will be temporarily removed during this time, USPS officials said.