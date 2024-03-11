South Windsor community mourns high schooler who died unexpectedly

The South Windsor school community is mourning the sudden death of one of its students.

Aarush Agarwal, a sophomore at South Windsor High School, died unexpectedly on Sunday, the district announced.

The school district said there will be support staff, social workers, psychologists and counselors available to support students and staff.

"We recognize that students, families and staff will need support during this difficult time," Superintendent Kate Carter said in a statement. "I know the entire South Windsor community will join me in sending love and strength to the Agarwal family during this heartbreaking time."

Any parents who feel that their children are in need of individualized support are asked to contact their kid's school counselor or principal.

Specific information about Agarwal's death wasn't immediately available.