South Windsor Man Deceives Grandparents, Takes Almost $700k From Them

A South Windsor man falsely claimed he was a college student and deceived his grandparents into giving him nearly $700,000 in related expenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials said 32-year-old Douglas Senerth pleaded guilty to taking approximately $679,000 from his grandparents.

Court records show that between 2011 and 2019, Senerth defrauded his grandmother and late grandfather by falsely claiming to be a college student and persuading them to give him approximately $419,000 to pay for nonexistent college tuition and other related expenses. He also asked for $260,000 by falsely claiming that he'd invest their money into an investment fund run by one of his nonexistent professors, according to federal officials.

As a part of the scheme, Senerth made fraudulent college transcripts, letters and email accounts to corroborate his lies, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut Leonard Boyle.

He's been detained in state custody since February of last year, when he was arrested on unrelated charges.

Senerth pleaded guilty to wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He's scheduled to be sentenced on May 17.

Officials said he's agreed to pay restitution of the $679,000 he took.

The incident is under investigation by the FBI.