South Windsor Police Add Overnight Patrols After Multiple Vehicle Burglaries

South Windsor police are adding more overnight patrols after multiple vehicle burglaries overnight.

Authorities said several neighborhoods in town including Felt Road, the northern area of Avery Street and Nutmeg Road South had vehicle burglaries where windows were broken and in some cases, items were stolen.

Residents are reminded to continue locking their vehicles and should take any items of value inside their home each night.

Investigators also said security cameras and parking in an area that is well lit has been found to be a good deterrent for these types of incidents.