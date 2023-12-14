South Windsor police arrest man accused of shooting another hunter, then lying to police

South Windsor police have arrested a man who they said shot another hunter, then lied to police who were investigating the shooting.

An 81-year-old South Windsor man is accused of negligently shooting the other hunter on Friday, Nov. 17.

A pellet was lodged in the victim’s temple and he injured his left elbow, police said. He was taken to a hospital and released after being evaluated.

On Wednesday, police arrested a suspect.

They said he lied to police, hid his musket and purposefully miscounted the sequence of events before the shooting.

The suspect was charged with negligent hunting in the second degree and interfering with an officer.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Dec. 27.