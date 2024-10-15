Man accused of inappropriate comment to girl as she got off school bus in South Windsor

South Windsor police have arrested a man who is accused of approaching a girl after she got off the school bus in August and asking her if she wanted to see his genitals.

Police said the man, a 35-year-old resident of Medway, Massachusetts, approached the girl on Aug. 30.

He was gone by the time police arrived, but authorities identified him after an off-duty South Windsor police officer who was driving from South Windsor to Vernon identified his vehicle, police said.

The man has been charged with risk of injury to a child and breach of peace in the second degree.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He turned himself in at police headquarters and he is due in Manchester Superior Court on Oct. 30.