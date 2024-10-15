South Windsor

Man accused of inappropriate comment to girl as she got off school bus in South Windsor

South Windsor police vehicle outside police station
NBC Connecticut

South Windsor police have arrested a man who is accused of approaching a girl after she got off the school bus in August and asking her if she wanted to see his genitals.

Police said the man, a 35-year-old resident of Medway, Massachusetts, approached the girl on Aug. 30.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

He was gone by the time police arrived, but authorities identified him after an off-duty South Windsor police officer who was driving from South Windsor to Vernon identified his vehicle, police said.

The man has been charged with risk of injury to a child and breach of peace in the second degree.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He turned himself in at police headquarters and he is due in Manchester Superior Court on Oct. 30.

This article tagged under:

South Windsor
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us