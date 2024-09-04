Roads closed in Southbury after gas leak

Some roads in Southbury are closed because of a gas leak.

Police said all roads near Main Street South and Route 172, in the exit 14 area, are closed due to a gas leak.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The state Department of Transportation said the I-84 West exit 14 off-ramp is closed.

Police said crews are being assembled to fix the leak and police officers and firefighters have areas blocked off.