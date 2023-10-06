Southington

Southington Apple Harvest Festival will be closed Saturday

The arts and crafts fair will still happen.

Rain is again putting a damper on the Southington Apple Harvest Festival.

The festival will be closed on Saturday because of the forecast for heavy rain.

It will be open on Friday night and there will be a concert at 7 p.m. Soul Sound Revue is performing.

The arts and crafts show will be open as scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine.

The arts and crafts show will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival was closed on Friday, Sept. 29 because of storms as well.  

