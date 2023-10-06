connecticut weather

Scattered showers Friday, more rain for Saturday

There is lots of fog and drizzle Friday morning and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are expecting rain on Saturday as well.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the high-60s to low-70s.

We have gray skies and scattered showers on Friday and some spotty heavy rain is possible too.

Periods of rain, which will be heavy at times, will roll through tonight, tomorrow and into tomorrow evening.

One to two inches of rain are possible. A few areas might get less while a few, possibly in western Connecticut, get much more.

Some flash flooding is possible where the heavier rain bands set up.

It will clear on Sunday and it will be breezy.

