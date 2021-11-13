Southington Emergency Vehicle Involved in Head-On Crash While Responding to Storm Call

A Southington Fire Department emergency vehicle was involved in a head-on collision while responding to a storm-related call this afternoon.

Fire officials said unit squad 1 was responding to a report of a tree and wires down when the crash happened. No lights or sirens were activated at the time of the crash.

Firefighters responding to the storm call were involved in a head-on collision with a civilian, the fire department said.

The firefighters involved in the crash immediately called for help and began helping the driver of the other vehicle. Crews were able to extricate the driver, who was then transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the crash.