Threat against Southington High School found to be unsubstantiated

A threat against Southington High School on Thursday morning has been found to be unsubstantiated, but there will be an extra police presence at all schools in the district as a precaution, according to the superintendent's office.

The superintendent notified families that the high school received a call, which came in around 8 a.m., from an out-of-state number on Thursday morning included a threat of gun violence inside the school and the police department sent additional officers to the school as an added precaution.

Additional police presence was also sent to all schools across the district as a precaution.

The district and police department worked with state and federal agencies to assess the credibility of the threat and found that it was unsubstantiated, according to the superintendent’s office.

The high school was placed in secure school mode, then moved into lockdown after a report that a person had entered the school through a rear door.

The superintendent’s office said they learned that the person was a district maintenance staff and the lockdown was lifted.

Just after 10 a.m., the superintendent’s office said the threat was found to be unsubstantiated.

The high school will resume normal operations with an added police presence on campus for the rest of the day.

There will be an added police presence at all other schools in town for the rest of the day as well.

School officials are continuing to work with state and federal officials to investigate.

