Southington Man Charged With Sexual Assault, Kidnapping

A Southington man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, kidnapping and additional charges after a woman ran up to another person in a truck and asked for help Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said they responded to investigate just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday after a woman ran up to a truck, said she was assaulted and asked for help, police said.

They said the woman has been physically and sexually assaulted, had obvious injuries and was transported for medical treatment.

Jonathan Vose, 36, of Plantsville, was charged with sexual assault in the first degree with a firearm, kidnapping in the first degree, strangulation, assault in the third degree,

threatening, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

He was held pending a $250,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in New Britain Court today.