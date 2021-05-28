Southwest Airlines Delays Plan to Resume In-Flight Alcohol Sales

What to Know Southwest Airlines says it recorded 477 incidents of "misconduct" by passengers from April 8 to May 15

Video surfaced this week of a passenger punching a flight attendant in the face

Southwest announced just last week that it planned to resume in-flight alcohol sales this summer.

One week after announcing it would resume alcohol sales after months of pandemic-related safety protocols, Southwest Airlines on Friday said it would not bring back the service in the wake of several recent passenger disruptions on flights.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The airlines recorded 477 incidents of "misconduct" by passengers between April 8 and May 15, the president of Southwest's flight attendants union told The Associated Press.

This week, video surfaced of a passenger punching a flight attendant in the face after a flight from Sacramento landed in San Diego on Sunday morning.

Cellphone video captured the moment a Southwest Airlines flight attendant was assaulted during a disagreement over the airline’s mask policy.

Michelle Manner shot the video and says both the passenger and the flight attendant were yelling at each other before the punch was thrown.

The passenger was taken into custody when the flight landed. San Diego authorities charged Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, with felony battery.

"Given a recent uptick industry-wide of incidents inflight involving disruptive passengers, we're pausing previously announced resumption of alcohol service onboard," a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said in a statement Friday. "We’re still moving forward with expanding our onboard selection of soft drinks and coffee. We realize this decision will be disappointing for some Customers, but we feel it to be the right decision now in the interest of Safety and comfort of all onboard."

Southwest announced last week that it planned to resume in-flight alcohol sales this summer, according to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.