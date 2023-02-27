Special Elections to Be Held Tuesday for 3 State Representative Seats

As the state braces for several inches of snow and the largest winter storm to form this year, special elections will be held Tuesday to fill three state representative seats.

A special election will be held for the 100th Assembly District, which includes parts of Middletown. The special election was scheduled because of the tragic death of Quentin “Q” Williams.

The 39-year-old state representative was killed in January in a collision on Route 9 in Cromwell with a vehicle that was going the wrong way, police said. It happened hours after the Middletown Democrat had been sworn in for a third term.

A special election will also be held for the 6th Assembly District, which includes parts of Hartford and West Hartford. Edwin Vargas held the seat and submitted his letter of resignation on Jan. 3.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There will be a special election for the 148th Assembly District, which includes parts of Stamford. Daniel Fox held the seat and submitted his letter of resignation on Jan. 4.