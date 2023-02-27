Winter Storm Warnings Issued; Several Inches of Snow to Create Messy Tuesday Morning Commute

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued statewide ahead of the first winter storm of the year Monday night into Tuesday. All of the state can expect to see several inches of snow and the timing will create a messy Tuesday morning commute.

The snow is expected to begin Monday night after the evening commute. It will be snowing for everyone between 8 p.m. and midnight.

The heaviest snow looks to happen between midnight and 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Four to eight inches of snowfall is expected across the state. It's possible that some places in the hills will see more than eight inches.

The timing of the snow will create a messy Tuesday morning commute. Due to the timing, it is likely many districts will delay or cancel school.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the entire state.

Light snow and mixed precipitation will linger through Tuesday morning.

The snow will continue through the early afternoon before tapering off.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.