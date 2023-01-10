Special Procession to Be Held Wednesday for State Rep. Quentin Williams

A special procession is being held Wednesday afternoon for State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams (D-Middletown), who was killed in a car crash last week.

The procession, which is being called a Final Ride, will take Williams from the funeral home in Bloomfield to his home in Middletown, and then up to the state capitol where he will be honored with a moment of silence, along with a wreath and plaque ceremony.

The purpose of the special procession is to symbolically represent his final trip to the place where he loved and served his district and the state, according to a spokesperson for Howard K. Hill Funeral Services.

There will be a three-minute pause for a moment of silence at the state capitol, symbolizing the three terms he was elected to.

Several of Williams' family members will be in attendance. The procession will leave the funeral home at 11:30 a.m.

Connecticut State Police will lead the procession and Capitol Police will escort the motorcade to the northside steps of the capitol building. Community members are welcome to pay tribute to Williams.

There is a private funeral service planned for Saturday. A public celebration of Williams' life and legacy will be announced at a later date.