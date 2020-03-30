Spirit Airlines Suspending Flights to CT, NY and NJ Airports

Spirit Airlines is temporarily suspending flights to several airports across Connecticut, New York and New Jersey in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's travel advisory for the areas.

The airline confirmed it will be suspending service at the following airports:

New York LaGuardia (LGA)

Newark (EWR)

Hartford (BDL)

Niagara Falls (IAG)

Plattsburgh (PBG)

A company spokesperson said the changes will be going into effect over the next few days, and all customers on affected flights will be contacted directly for details on how to get a credit and rebook.

"We will complete these adjustments by mid-week and anticipate them lasting at least through May 4, 2020. Taking care of our Guests and Team Members continues to be our number one priority as we navigate these unprecedented times. Guests booked on these flights will receive emails notifying them of the change and explaining their options," the company statement read.

Over the weekend, the CDC announced a travel advisory recommending residents avoid all non-essential travel to and from New York, Connecticut and New Jersey due to the spread of the coronavirus.