Sports, entertainment stars to tee it up in Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am

Wednesday of Travelers Championship week is always the day to come out to see the celebrities tee it up in Cromwell.

The 2024 Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am will feature some familiar faces, but there are also some new editions to the field.

ESPN's Chris Berman will be back to play this year, and will ESPN broadcaster Michael Eaves and former UConn quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky.

Also joining the field from the sports world are former New England Patriots stars Andre Tippett and Doug Flutie. Another Boston sports icon, former Bruins golie Tukka Rask will tee it up at the TPC River Highlands for the first time.

"Today" contributor and host of NBC's "The Voice" Carson Daly will also make his Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am debut on Wednesday. Carson is an accomplished golfer, so we'll look for him to go low on his round.

Fans of the 1993 movie "The Sandlot" will be happy to hear actor Patrick Renna will be playing in the pro-am. Renna is best known from his role as Hamilton "Ham" Porter in that classic. "You're killing me, Smalls!"