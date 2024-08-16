Stamford

Stamford officials call on state representative to resign amid accusations of antisemitism

By Cat Murphy

Democratic Party officials are calling on Connecticut State Rep. Anabel Figueroa to resign from state and local office after two videos surfaced of her making antisemitic comments about her Jewish primary opponent. 

The incumbent Democrat, who has represented Connecticut’s 148th State House District since 2023, lost Tuesday’s Democratic primary to the party’s endorsed candidate, Jonathan Jacobson.

Figueroa’s primary loss came shortly after a video emerged of her expressing her belief that a Jewish person should not represent Connecticut’s 148th State House District.

And now, the Stamford Democratic City Committee is calling on the state representative — who also holds two elected positions at the local level — to resign before the district’s next representative takes office in January.

Mere hours before Tuesday’s primary results were tallied, the Stamford DCC urged Figueroa to resign from the city’s Board of Representatives for her antisemitic remarks.

“This shameful behavior not only demonstrates a lack of integrity and character but makes Anabel Figueroa unfit to serve in office, and we call on her to resign immediately as a member of the Stamford Democratic City Committee,” the Stamford DCC said.

The body then reiterated that call on Thursday, this time also urging Figueroa to resign from the DCC and the State House after a second video emerged showing her making “antisemitic and divisive” comments about Jacobson.

The Stamford DCC said the video also showed Figueroa, who previously beat Jacobson in a 2023 Democratic primary, making “disparaging statements about the DCC, the party, the demographics of the 148th district, and a litany of current and past lies and grievances.”

“It is undeniably clear that Anabel Figueroa’s hate-filled and divisive language and behavior is a pattern,” the DCC said. “Serving in elected office is a privilege, and Anabel Figueroa has demonstrated she is unworthy of serving in any elected capacity.”

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Figueroa for comment.

