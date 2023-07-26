Stamford

Stamford police cruiser involved in pedestrian crash

Connecticut State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a police cruiser in Stamford Wednesday evening.

The Stamford Police Department said they are currently on-scene.

Troopers said they've been requested to assume the investigation. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

