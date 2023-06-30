Stamford postpones Friday night's fireworks display due to poor air quality

Stamford is postponing its Independence Day fireworks tonight due to poor air quality.

Air quality conditions worsened in Connecticut Friday as smoke from wildfires in Canada moved back into the state.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the wildfires will elevate fine particulate matter in the air to unhealthy levels statewide.

The Stamford fireworks will now take place next Friday, July 7.

“We want to host the best Independence Day fireworks show possible,” Mayor Caroline Simmons said. “Because of air quality concerns, as well as the fact that the visibility of tonight’s show would be compromised, we’ve decided to take advantage of our negotiated rain date and postpone the fireworks until next week.”

