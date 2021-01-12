State Capitol Police Increase Security Amid FBI Warning

State Capitol Police said they are increasing security amid a warning from the Federal Bureau of Investigation about possible armed protests at all 50 states capitols beginning Saturday.

The State Capitol Police said they made security enhancements "as a result of current events that have occurred."

They will be increasing security and K9s will be doing daily security sweeps of the LOG, Legislative Office Building, the Capitol Building and Capitol grounds and police will be “highly visible” inside and outside on campus.

State Capitol Police said they are in constant communication with Hartford police, state police, governor’s security, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

The Capitol grounds and the LOG are closed to the public for parking, bike rails have been put in place on the north and south sides of the capitol grounds and bike officers will be providing high visibility on the Capitol grounds and throughout the Capitol Campus.

“The Connecticut State Capitol Police has gone to great lengths to provide a safe and secure working environment and will continue to do so,” a statement from State Capitol Police says.

In a statement on Monday, Brian Foley, spokesperson for the Department of Emergency Services and Management said, “Understand that we are constantly monitoring events and information. We are sharing information with our local, state and federal partners. While we are very focused on the safety of all, at this point, we can not get into specifics.”

During his news Monday news conference, Gov. Ned Lamont said, state, local and national agencies are working together, “tracking social media very, very carefully and so, we'll be ready, but I have a high degree of confidence that Connecticut is going to stay peaceful.”

He also said that the Connecticut National Guard stands ready to provide support to partners in DC, but at this point, no requests have been made.