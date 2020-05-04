State Expands Online Learning for CT Residents Who Are Out of Work

The state is expanding a program that will make free online learning licenses available to people statewide who are unemployed and receiving unemployment.

Gov. Ned Lamont said this will include people who have been impacted by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the training will allow people who are laid off to upgrade sills and earn certificiations.

The Connecticut Department of labor has received 451,000 unemployment claims and said it has processed nearly 395,000 of them.

The SkillUp CT program will expand access to online coursework for thousands of Connecticut residents and eligible residents will receive email instructions on obtaining a Metrix Learning license.

Online Skillsoft courses are available in information technology, business analysis, customer service, project management, digital literacy and more. SkillUp CT also offers training tracks leading to more than 100 industry certifications and career coaching through the workforce boards.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an incredibly difficult situation for so many people, and this innovative and responsive initiative gives hard-working Connecticut residents a beneficial training opportunity that they can utilize from their own homes,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

The program will be funded by the Connecticut Health and Educational Facilities Authority (under an existing grant to the state’s five regional workforce boards.

To enroll in SkillUp CT, unemployment insurance claimants in Connecticut should visit ct.metrixlearning.com/landing.cfm.