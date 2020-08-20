State Leaders Continue to Voice Concerns Over Postal Service Changes

State leaders continue to voice their opposition to recent operational changes by the United States Postal Service and plan to gather for an event on Thursday in New Haven.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro and Attorney General William Tong are expected to join postal worker union leaders and local residents to express support for the workers of the postal service, according to an announcement from the congresswoman's office.

The group said it will call for investments and protections for the Postal Service and its workers.

On Tuesday, Tong announced Connecticut would join other states in a lawsuit against the Trump Administration over Postal Service delivery delays and service changes. Concerns have mounted in recent weeks among state and federal lawmakers that the new policies could impact the delivery of ballots for the November election.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he was suspending further operational changes until after the November election because of questions raised about the service's ability to effectively handle mail-in ballots.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told her he has no intention of restoring removed blue mailboxes or sorting equipment and no plans for employee overtime. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said officials are withholding information about DeJoy's selection to the job. With the agency in turmoil, civil and voting rights advocates are suing to bring mail operations back to normal.

Pelosi, D-Calif., said she told DeJoy in a phone call that his decision for a temporary pause was "wholly insufficient and does not reverse damage already wreaked.”