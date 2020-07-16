State Officials to Give Update on Unemployment in Connecticut Amid Pandemic

Officials from the state Department of Labor will be holding a news conference this afternoon to provide an update on unemployment.

Connecticut Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby and Deputy Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo will hold a telephone news conference at 1:45 p.m. to give updates on state and federal unemployment insurance programs, the labor situation report, and the progress of the state’s consumer

contact center.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the state received unprecedented numbers of unemployment assistance applications and they said they have processed more than 530,000 of the approximately 565,000 claim applications received.

“Connecticut saw the largest single month gain in jobs on record in June,” Andy Condon, Director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor, said in a statement. “However, this gain has to be viewed from the perspective of the unprecedented job losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The largest job gains in June were seen in those industries most impacted by pandemic closures – Leisure & Hospitality, Trade, and Education & Healthcare.”

The Department of Labor's Office of Research estimates the unemployment rate to be in the range of 16 to 17 percent for the Mid-June period. They also estimate that the employment rate declined from May.

The department said the agency has provided more than $1.8 billion in benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect the state, including $672 million in state benefits; $1.135 billion in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation; and $37 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.