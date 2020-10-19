State Officials Unveil New Plan to Provide Relief for Arts Community

On Monday, local and state officials gathered at the neighborhood music school to make an announcement about a new initiative helping the arts community.

"This is a $9 million investment that’s a part of our broader commitment to culture and the arts," said Governor Ned Lamont. "We will have a $5,000 grant to everyone who qualifies but over and above that you can earn up to almost $750,000."

It’s a wide-ranging grant for arts organizations that present live performances including performing arts centers, groups, as well as organizations that primarily offer live education.

Noah Bloom is the director of the neighborhood music school in New Haven. The school could be one of the recipients of the grants.

"Like most organizations, we closed our doors on March 13. We have 2,500 students and immediately needed to readjust our programming" said Bloom.

The director isn't shy about how the pandemic has impacted the school and how the money from the grant could help.

"Most of our interactive programs died out immediately. It [grant money] goes towards faculty support. We have close to 200 faculty, so it goes to supporting them through benefits, healthcare and finding ways to give them professional development and it also goes to scholarships," said Bloom.

John Fisher is the Executive Director of the Schubert Theatre in New Haven. He said the pandemic shut them down completely.

"We laid off several hundred staff all of our event staff which is all of our union stagehands and all of our ushers, front of house, concessions," said Fisher.

But Fisher doesn't believe it's the end, as his spirit remains optimistic.

"I’m very hopeful and today’s announcement recognizes that, I think," said Fisher.

The application for the grants goes live online Friday, Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. and officials said they hope to distribute the money by the end of 2020.