State Officials Warn of Potential Stimulus Check Scams

As Connecticut residents begin to receive the second round of stimulus checks from the federal government, state officials are warning people to be careful of potential scams.

Attorney General William Tong and Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull offered tips to residents on Friday:

You will never be asked by the federal government to pay money upfront for a stimulus check.

There are no fees or charges for your stimulus check.

You will never be called by the federal government for your Social Security number, bank account or credit card number.

You will not be asked to pay to receive the check.

The officials said some people will receive a prepaid Economic Impact Payments Card and that is not a scam.

“Connecticut residents cannot afford to hand over these checks to scammers,” said Tong in a statement. “Stay alert for bad actors and be wary of any text message, email, or phone call from someone claiming to be from the federal government. If you think you may have been contacted by a scammer, hang up the phone and don’t click that link. If you aren’t sure, turn to official sources to verify or contact our offices for assistance.”

"These long-awaited stimulus checks are needed by so many people, but that won’t stop scammers from trying to steal from you,” Seagull said in a statement. “If anyone calls, emails or texts asking for personal information or money in exchange for your stimulus check, it’s a scam.”