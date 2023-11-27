State police arrest man accused of driving 120 mph on Route 8 in Bridgeport

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man that was clocked going 120 miles per hour on Route 8 in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

Troopers said said they arrested a New Jersey man who is accused of going over twice the posted speed limit, which was 55 mph.

The incident happened at 2 a.m. When troopers tried to pull the man over, he sped up and went onto I-95. Not long after, another trooper found the BMW in Westport and he again tried to elude officers, police said.

The man fled onto the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull and was eventually taken into custody on Waller Road in Bridgeport, according to state police.

He faces charges including reckless driving and disobeying the signal of an officer. Police said he was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in January.