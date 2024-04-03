Man conspired to murder several people, including children, in Montville: warrant

A man accused of conspiring to murder four people, including two children, in Connecticut has been arrested.

Connecticut State Police said Joshua Peikert, 31, paid a former cellmate to find a hitman to murder his ex-girlfriend, her current boyfriend and her children, a warrant states. It happened in July of 2022.

Peikert and his cellmate met at Corrigan Correctional Institute in Uncasville, but Peikert was bonded out for a short time before ultimately being imprisoned again.

Peikert's cellmate, who is currently a prisoner at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution, called authorities after getting a letter from Peikert. He told police that he and Peikert "were discussing illegal activity at the time" and that he "knew a few people that could have that taken care of for him," according to the warrant.

The cellmate goes on to say, "At no time did I contact anyone to commit violence against the victims." He told authorities that Peikert was aware it would cost about $10,000 for each person killed and he said that was do-able. The warrant goes on to say that Peikert claimed he would pay half up front and half after the job was done.

Then, Peikert allegedly wrote down the address for the people he wanted murdered and provided details such as where the spare key is located and where they would sleep, according to the warrant.

The cellmate requested a $500 "finder's fee" and Peikert's brother Jeremiah transferred part of the money to him. Peikert and his former cellmate eventually reunited at Corrigan, and the cellmate was later assaulted by another inmate after falsely telling Peikert that a hitman did the job, the warrant states. He then found out that Peikert had put a hit out for him, and he was transferred.

Investigators said Jeremiah, Peikert's brother, is a member of the U.S. Army and he was stationed in Texas.

In December of 2023, investigators went to Texas to speak with Jeremiah. In an interview, he discussed some of the money transfers that were made, saying that his brother had asked him to transfer money into another inmate's account for a "construction job" and "materials," the warrant reads.

When investigators told Peikert's brother that the money would be used to hire a hitman, he said he was aware the money wasn't actually being used for construction. In the warrant, Jeremiah tells police, "I had thoughts of notifying the police...I never did, but know I should have."

Jeremiah went on to say, "The fact that Josh wanted [his ex-girlfriend] hurt is not a total surprise, because Josh has displayed violent tendencies, even growing up. He is also manipulative, especially with me, which played a role in me cooperating," the warrant reads.

Peikert faces charges for conspiring to commit murder and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to minors. His brother also faces charges for sending the money.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the Texas Military Department for comment but has not yet heard back.