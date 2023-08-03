State police double reward for information in 2018 Colchester murder

Connecticut State Police have doubled a reward being offered for information that helps solve the 2018 murder of a Colchester man.

James Stone Jr., a 36-year-old Colchester man, was shot and killed in a trailer in 2018 and more than three years later, police continue to search for whoever killed him.

The reward has been increased to $50,000. An initial $25,000 reward was announced in January 2022.

Stone was found dead in a trailer on the Golden Hill Paugusette Reservation on Stanavage Road, a rural area, in Colchester on May 18, 2018.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Reward Doubled in 2018 Colchester Homicide Investigationhttps://t.co/PL8dr6oYTh — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 3, 2023

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Stone’s death as a homicide. He had been shot in the chest and leg.

Police said he had previously lived in the trailer and moved to town, and they believe he was retrieving some of his belongings when he was killed.

There were no surveillance cameras where Stone was found dead, but police said they did find some surveillance video to help track where Stone had been before he was killed.

Police said they have interviewed at least 100 people in the last three years and continue to get tips.

Police said any and all information about the killing is important and all investigative leads will be followed up on. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by emailing david.bennett@ct.gov or calling 860-465-5456. All information will be kept confidential.