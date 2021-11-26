State Police Holiday Traffic Enforcement: 20 DUI Arrests, 365 Tickets, 1 Fatal Crash

Connecticut State Police have arrested 20 people on DUI charges during their increased Thanksgiving traffic enforcement efforts so far this holiday.

Police have responded to 2,980 calls since Wednesday. Of those, 200 involved crashes. One crash was fatal.

Twenty people are accused of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Troopers have issued 117 speeding tickets and 248 for other types of violations.

This year the Connecticut Department of Transportation is partnering with Uber to offer a $10 discount code to reduce impaired driving. That code, SAVETHENIGHTCT, is available through January 14 between the hours of 5 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Thanksgiving holiday enforcement continues and troopers will be out in force on state roads. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence or see someone driving recklessly, call 911.