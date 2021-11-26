Connecticut State Police

State Police Holiday Traffic Enforcement: 20 DUI Arrests, 365 Tickets, 1 Fatal Crash

Light on a state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police have arrested 20 people on DUI charges during their increased Thanksgiving traffic enforcement efforts so far this holiday.

Police have responded to 2,980 calls since Wednesday. Of those, 200 involved crashes. One crash was fatal.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Twenty people are accused of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Troopers have issued 117 speeding tickets and 248 for other types of violations.

This year the Connecticut Department of Transportation is partnering with Uber to offer a $10 discount code to reduce impaired driving. That code, SAVETHENIGHTCT, is available through January 14 between the hours of 5 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Local

Hamden 2 hours ago

Another Attempted Break-In Reported at Quinnipiac University Housing

black friday 2 hours ago

The Lines Are Back: Shoppers Brave Stores for Black Friday Deals

Thanksgiving holiday enforcement continues and troopers will be out in force on state roads. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence or see someone driving recklessly, call 911.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut State Police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us