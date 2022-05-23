Hebron

State Police Investigating Death of Man Found in Hebron Driveway

A man found suffering from several gunshot wounds in a driveway in Hebron on Saturday has died and the Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating.

State troopers responded to Grayville Road at 5:11 p.m. and a resident reported having found the man dead in the driveway.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

They said he had several gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating and the office of the chief medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Witnesses are asked to contact Detective Bennett at David.bennett@ct.gov

