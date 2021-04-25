State Police Look For Man Who Almost Hit Trooper, Civilians With Car in Enfield

Connecticut State Police are looking for a man who almost hit a trooper and civilians while fleeing from an interaction with police on March 15.

An off-duty state trooper was flagged down by a concerned citizen in a Home Depot parking lot in Enfield. The citizen told the officer that there was a man slumped over the steering wheel in his parked car, police said.

Officials said the trooper put his uniform and body camera on. He then pulled his police cruiser in front of the car with lights activated.

The officer then approached the car, observed the man asleep behind the wheel, and was able to wake him up, officials said.

Police said the trooper observed signs of narcotic use and believed the man was under the influence, so the trooper asked him to step out of the car.

According to state police, the man then placed his car in reverse, drove around the trooper's cruiser and took off at a high speed. The man almost hit the trooper as well as several patrons entering and leaving the Home Depot.

The trooper followed the man, however he was unable to continue in police pursuit after the man turned the wrong way down a one-way divided road, officials said.

Police are actively looking for the man involved in this incident. He is believed to be driving a 2000-2003 white Nissan Maxima with passenger side rear bumper damage. The car he was driving allegedly had canceled and stolen plates.

Anyone with information relating to the man's identity is asked to call Troop C at 860-896-3200 ext. 8071 or email kyle.kaelberer@ct.gov. Calls can be made anonymously.