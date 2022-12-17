Salem

State Police Look to ID Suspect in Armed Robbery at Salem Liquor Store

By NBC Connecticut Staff

Connecticut state police
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who they said was involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store in Salem on Friday night.

Troopers were called to an armed robbery at Gardner Lake Liquors on Old Colchester Road in the Town of Salem around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators said a man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt holding a black GameStop tote bag entered the store around 6:13 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The man then displayed a black revolver handgun and demanded money and liquor from the store clerk, state police added.

The man is described as being 5-foot 6-inches tall and having a skinny build.

After the man left the store, authorities said he ran on Witter Road and then left the area in a midsized vehicle that was traveling east on Witter Road.

Local

Waterbury 2 hours ago

‘Billy's Law,' to Address Missing Persons Cases, Passes U.S. House, Senate

New Britain 2 hours ago

1,250 Veterans Honored at Fairview Cemetery Through Wreaths Across America

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact Detective Dave Bennett at CSP Troop K at (860) 465-5469.

This article tagged under:

Salem
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us