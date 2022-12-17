State Police Look to ID Suspect in Armed Robbery at Salem Liquor Store

Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who they said was involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store in Salem on Friday night.

Troopers were called to an armed robbery at Gardner Lake Liquors on Old Colchester Road in the Town of Salem around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators said a man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt holding a black GameStop tote bag entered the store around 6:13 p.m.

The man then displayed a black revolver handgun and demanded money and liquor from the store clerk, state police added.

The man is described as being 5-foot 6-inches tall and having a skinny build.

After the man left the store, authorities said he ran on Witter Road and then left the area in a midsized vehicle that was traveling east on Witter Road.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact Detective Dave Bennett at CSP Troop K at (860) 465-5469.