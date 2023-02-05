Enfield

State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 South Near Mass. Border

Mass. DOT

State Police are responding to a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass.

It's unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

There's no word on if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.

This article tagged under:

Enfield
