State police stop wrong-way driver on Route 8 in Waterbury

State police stopped a wrong-way driver on Route 8 in Waterbury early Tuesday morning.

The car was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the highway near Exit 36 around 1:15 a.m., according to state police.

A trooper who was working at a nearby construction site responded to the area and came upon the wrong-way vehicle. The car slowed, but hit the front-end f the trooper's cruiser and then came to a stop. The trooper and the other driver were not injured.

The incident was captured by the trooper's dashcam.

According to state police, the elderly driver appeared disoriented and was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. State police issued him an infraction for driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

State police want to remind people to evaluate the driving capabilities of loved ones as they age who may be in poor health, or exhibit slowed reaction times.