State, Tribal Leaders to Announce Plans for Native American Studies Curriculum

The state and Connecticut tribal leaders are working together on a Native American studies curriculum for schools.
Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the launch of a partnership between the Connecticut State Department of Education and Connecticut’s tribal leaders on the development the curriculum.
The governor’s office said it is an effort to develop a “comprehensive and culturally inclusive curriculum that focuses on national and local tribal contributions, including on the five sovereign tribal nations in Connecticut.”
State Senator Cathy Osten; Irene Parisi, chief academic officer for CSDE; Beth Regan, vice chairwoman of the Mohegan Tribe Council of Elders; and Latoya Cluff, vice chairwoman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council will take part in the 10 a.m. news conference at the Connecticut State Office Building in Hartford.
