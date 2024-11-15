Harwinton

State trooper collides with elderly wrong-way driver on Route 8 in Harwinton

A state trooper collided with a wrong-way driver on Route 8 in Harwinton early Friday morning.

Troopers received several 911 calls about a wrong-way driver in the area of Exit 44 just after 12 a.m.

A trooper who responded to the area was driving north on Route 8 when he saw the wrong-way driver approaching him in the left lane.

The trooper activated his lights and siren to alert the driver, who slowed down, but didn't stop, according to state police.

The incident was captured by the trooper's dashcam.

The wrong-way driver slowed to around 30 mph and tried to go around the trooper, according to state police. The front left of both vehicles collided.

There were no injuries, state police said.

The driver, identified as an 85-year-old man from Florence, Massachusetts, was taken to the hospital to be evaluated because he was in a confused state of mind, according to state police.

He was issued an infraction for driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

