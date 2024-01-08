State trooper hospitalized after crash on I-95 in Waterford

A Connecticut State Police trooper has been taken to the hospital with injuries after a car crash on Interstate 95 North in Waterford.

Troopers said they responded to a reported car accident involving a police cruiser in the area of exit 81.

Injuries were reported and two people were hospitalized, including a state trooper, according to police.

The highway was shut down but has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.