State trooper hospitalized after crash on I-95 in Waterford

By Angela Fortuna

Light on a state police vehicle
A Connecticut State Police trooper has been taken to the hospital with injuries after a car crash on Interstate 95 North in Waterford.

Troopers said they responded to a reported car accident involving a police cruiser in the area of exit 81.

Injuries were reported and two people were hospitalized, including a state trooper, according to police.

The highway was shut down but has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available.

