State trooper hospitalized after getting hit by car on I-91 in Middletown

A state trooper has been taken to the hospital with injuries after getting hit by a car on Interstate 91 South in Middletown Tuesday night.

Authorities said a state police cruiser was reportedly struck in the area of exit 19 at about 7:40 p.m.

The trooper inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Multiple lanes of traffic were closed in the area but have since reopened. The accident is under investigation.

