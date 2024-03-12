Hartford

State trooper hospitalized after head-on crash on I-91 in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

connecticut state police generic
NBC Connecticut

A state trooper has been taken to the hospital after a reported head-on crash on I-91 South in Hartford Tuesday night.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to the area of exit 33 for a crash involving a police cruiser.

Responding officers said a vehicle struck a trooper head-on. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

It's unknown whether or not the other driver was hurt.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

HartfordConnecticut State Police
