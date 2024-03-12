State trooper hospitalized after head-on crash on I-91 in Hartford

A state trooper has been taken to the hospital after a reported head-on crash on I-91 South in Hartford Tuesday night.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to the area of exit 33 for a crash involving a police cruiser.

Responding officers said a vehicle struck a trooper head-on. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

It's unknown whether or not the other driver was hurt.

No additional information was immediately available.