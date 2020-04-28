State Trooper Injured in Crash on I-91 in Hartford

A Connecticut State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after his cruiser was hit on I-91 South in Hartford Tuesday night.

Police said the trooper was sitting inside his cruiser, which was parked in the left lane of a construction area near exit 27, when he was hit. He was extricated from the vehicle.

Both the trooper and the other driver were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The severity of those injuries was not immediately clear.

Drivers should expect delays in the area due to the investigation.

Connecticut has a "move over" law that requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergency and highway maintenance vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.