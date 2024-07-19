State warns of possible scams amid global tech outage

The state Department of Consumer Protection is warning the public to watch out for scams following the global IT outage that is affecting industries around the world on Friday.

“Scammers follow the news specifically to take advantage of situations like the software problem many are dealing with today,” Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said in a statement. “Scammers know many people are waiting for direction and assistance from their Information Technology teams today, creating a prime opportunity to send phishing links, impersonate IT teams, and gain access to sensitive information. It is important to remain vigilant and be wary of anything that seems suspicious in order to prevent this outage from causing even more problems.”

The department warned that you might get an unexpected email or text message that looks like it’s from someone you’re expecting to hear from today – like your IT team or customer support representatives from CrowdStrike or Microsoft.

What to look for

Look for the most common signs it might be a scam: