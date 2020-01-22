State’s Attorney Claims Fotis Dulos Not Complying With Terms of Release

The state’s attorney has filed a motion to revoke Fotis Dulos’ bond, claiming Dulos violated his terms of release.

State’s Attorney Rich Colangelo claimed in the filing that Dulos is not complying with his terms of release, citing an incident where Dulos got out of his vehicle on his way home on January 17.

“On January 17, 2020, the defendant left this home, on the way back home he was observed stopping at the end of Jefferson Crossing, get out of his vehicle and remove items from a memorial that was set up,” the filing states.

Fotis Dulos is facing murder charges and evidence tampering charges in the disappearance of his wife, Jennifer Dulos, who has been missing since May. The conditions of his release state that the defendant be under GPS monitoring with house arrest and only leave his home for specific approved reasons.

Norm Pattis, who is representing Dulos, called the filing “nonsense.”

“He got out of his car on the way home. Seriously? We need to get this trial on as quickly as possible to put an end to this nonsense,” Pattis told NBC New York.

THE DISAPPEARANCE OF JENNIFER DULOS

Jennifer Dulos was living at 69 Welles Lane in New Canaan when she disappeared on May 24, 2019. The last report of anyone seeing her was when she dropped her children off at school that morning.

The missing person report came in just before 7 p.m. that day.

Friends and family members told police that they hadn’t been able to reach her, and she’d missed several doctor’s appointments in New York City.

While officers were in Jennifer’s home, they found no sign of her, but they did find bloodstains on the garage floor and on a vehicle located in the garage, according to the arrest warrant.

That led police to believe the home was a crime scene and they said there was evidence of attempts to clean it up.

The arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos says the office of the chief medical examiner, based on lab results and information presented about the case, indicated that due to the degree of blood loss and other factors, "he was prepared to state that Jennifer Dulos had sustained injury (or multiple injuries) which he would consider 'non-survivable' without medical intervention."

CHARGES AGAINST FOTIS DULOS

On January 7, Fotius Dulos was arrested and charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping in connection with his estranged wife’s disappearance.

He was previously charged with two counts of tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the first degree. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Two months earlier, in July, Fotis sat down for an exclusive interview with NBC New York, his first after Jennifer disappeared, and said he has to stand and fight and “hope the truth is going to come out.Read more details about the charges against Fotis Dulos here.

THE CASE

Police have a dedicated website on the search for Jennifer Dulos. They have set up a tipline at 203-594-3544 as well as a dedicated email address, findjenniferdulos@newcanaanct.gov.