State's Attorney to Lead Criminal Justice Diversity Initiative

Hartford State's Attorney Gail Hardy will lead the Criminal Justice Diversity Initiative to "foster diversity and inclusion in the Division of Criminal Justice," according to Chief State's Attorney Richard Colangelo.

“I’m excited that State’s Attorney Hardy has agreed to take on this important new role in leading the Division of Criminal Justice’s efforts to strengthen diversity and inclusion in our workforce and greater outreach to the community,” Colangelo said. “I’m excited to work with State’s Attorney Hardy in her new role.”

Hardy withdrew her application for reappointment as state's attorney and will assume her new role as an Executive Assistant State's Attorney following the appointment of her successor in Hartford, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

“It has been my privilege to serve as State’s Attorney in Hartford for nearly 13 years,” Hardy said. “I am grateful for that experience and I am also looking forward to this exciting new opportunity to work on behalf of all of the people of Connecticut.”

The Hartford State's Attorney position will be advertised and an appointment will be made at a later date, the DCJ said.

Hardy was first appointed State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Hartford in August 2007. She was the first African American appointed to the position in Connecticut history, according to the DCJ.

The ACLU of Connecticut said they opposed the reappointment of Hardy because of "her decision to not hold police accountable for violence and for other patterns of mismanagement."

"State’s Attorneys in Connecticut remain among the most powerful yet least accountable actors in the criminal legal system. Both State’s Attorney Hardy and State’s Attorney Platt’s histories of failing to hold police accountable and of other mismanagement show that under the status quo, poor behavior from State’s Attorneys can easily continue for years without accountability," ACLU of Connecticut Public Policy and Advocacy Director Melvin Medina said.

"One State’s Attorney stepping down does not make a system of accountability, and the hard truth remains that Connecticut still needs a way to evaluate State’s Attorneys based on whether they have measurably pursued police accountability, reduced racism in the criminal legal system, and reduced incarceration," Medina continued.

Hardy was recently suspended over yearslong delays on investigations into four fatal shootings by police officers.