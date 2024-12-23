State's Vet says Santa's reindeer are medically cleared to fly the Connecticut skies

As our StormTracker team finalizes the forecast for Santa's travels on Christmas Eve, other authorities in our state are sharing their analysis of the reindeers' wellbeing.

On Monday, Connecticut's Department of Agriculture posted on social media, with a "full report" from State Veterinarian Dr. Thamus Morgan.

Morgan's findings have confirmed that all 9 reindeer, Rudolph included, have passed all of the necessary health checks to fly the Connecticut skies this week.

The full report, which lists the intended location as "Connecticut rooftops" and "under the Christmas tree," says the reindeer tested negative for brucellosis and tuberculosis back on Dec. 14, and that Santa (possibly with help from Mrs. Claus and the elves) took the steps to get the group CWD Certified.

In the social media post, Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. said, "In the spirit of the season, we encourage everyone to leave out some Connecticut Grown treats for Santa and his reindeer."

The veterinary inspection permit says all nine reindeer are microchipped, and confirms the reason for the inspection is "Toy Delivery - Transported by air."